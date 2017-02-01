Main Street Tehachapi to present 10th annual Valentine's Wine & Chocolate Tasting
A group of friends were found enjoying what they called a "girls night out wining" during last year's Valentine's Wine & Chocolate Tasting event presented by Main Street Tehachapi. Feasting on hand-selected wines and homemade chocolates were, from left, Joan Perkings and Ann Sprague, of Tehachapi, and Colleen Stevenphyson of San Diego.
