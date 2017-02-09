Lions Club hosts annual Volunteer App...

Lions Club hosts annual Volunteer Appreciation Night

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Tehachapi News

The Tehachapi Lions Club held a Volunteer Appreciation Dinner on Feb. 2 to thank the community volunteers who helped with the Lions Christmas for Seniors service project. Sandy Morris, founder of Christmas for Seniors of Kern County, attended the dinner and explained how the project began in Bakersfield and how it has grown over the years to encompass all of Kern County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tehachapi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tia Marie Torres Decided Operating A Brothel Wo... (Feb '11) Wed Badlandsbabe 6
My Experience With Villalobos Dog Rescue Center (Feb '11) Feb 7 Rosalola 53
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) Feb 1 Pasquali 221
AV needs to get rid of ghetto "people"! (Oct '11) Jan 31 Now_What- 210
News The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster Jan 27 LongBeachGirl 1
News Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13) Jan 26 Pirate 13
Palmdale Founders Day Celebration Jan 21 Tony 10
See all Tehachapi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tehachapi Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Kern County was issued at February 10 at 4:42AM PST

Tehachapi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tehachapi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
 

Tehachapi, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,905 • Total comments across all topics: 278,736,934

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC