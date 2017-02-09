Lions Club hosts annual Volunteer Appreciation Night
The Tehachapi Lions Club held a Volunteer Appreciation Dinner on Feb. 2 to thank the community volunteers who helped with the Lions Christmas for Seniors service project. Sandy Morris, founder of Christmas for Seniors of Kern County, attended the dinner and explained how the project began in Bakersfield and how it has grown over the years to encompass all of Kern County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.
Add your comments below
Tehachapi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tia Marie Torres Decided Operating A Brothel Wo... (Feb '11)
|Wed
|Badlandsbabe
|6
|My Experience With Villalobos Dog Rescue Center (Feb '11)
|Feb 7
|Rosalola
|53
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|Feb 1
|Pasquali
|221
|AV needs to get rid of ghetto "people"! (Oct '11)
|Jan 31
|Now_What-
|210
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Jan 27
|LongBeachGirl
|1
|Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13)
|Jan 26
|Pirate
|13
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Jan 21
|Tony
|10
Find what you want!
Search Tehachapi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC