Jonathan Hearn recounts relationship with Sabrina Limon, poisoning attempt during testimony

Details of an illicit love affair, as well as an abandoned poisoning attempt, were recounted by Jonathan Hearn during 45 minutes of testimony given near the end of the first day of Sabrina Limon's preliminary hearing Tuesday. Shackled at the waist and dressed in a dark suit, maroon shirt and a black-and-white checkered tie, Hearn took to the stand at 3:45 p.m. He was the fifth witness to testify against Limon, 37, who sat with her head turned away from the gallery - and Hearn - for most of the proceedings.

