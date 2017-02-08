Jonathan Hearn recounts relationship with Sabrina Limon, poisoning attempt during testimony
Details of an illicit love affair, as well as an abandoned poisoning attempt, were recounted by Jonathan Hearn during 45 minutes of testimony given near the end of the first day of Sabrina Limon's preliminary hearing Tuesday. Shackled at the waist and dressed in a dark suit, maroon shirt and a black-and-white checkered tie, Hearn took to the stand at 3:45 p.m. He was the fifth witness to testify against Limon, 37, who sat with her head turned away from the gallery - and Hearn - for most of the proceedings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Tehachapi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tia Marie Torres Decided Operating A Brothel Wo... (Feb '11)
|22 hr
|Badlandsbabe
|6
|My Experience With Villalobos Dog Rescue Center (Feb '11)
|Tue
|Rosalola
|53
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|Feb 1
|Pasquali
|221
|AV needs to get rid of ghetto "people"! (Oct '11)
|Jan 31
|Now_What-
|210
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Jan 27
|LongBeachGirl
|1
|Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13)
|Jan 26
|Pirate
|13
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Jan 21
|Tony
|10
Find what you want!
Search Tehachapi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC