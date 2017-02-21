JobFest to be held in Mojave

The Kern County Department of Human Services is holding the 2017 JobFest Series, bringing employment opportunities to every region of Kern County. The closest JobFest to Tehachapi will take place in Mojave on Thursday, March 9, at the Mojave Air & Space Port in the Stuart O. Witt Event Center, 1247 Poole St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Employers with current job openings can participate at no cost.

