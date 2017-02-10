Coroner: Inmate's cause of death at T...

Coroner: Inmate's cause of death at Tehachapi prison is pending further studies

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Tehachapi News

An autopsy has been performed on an inmate who died at the Tehachapi prison last week, and cause of death is pending further studies, coroner's officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tehachapi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Palmdale Founders Day Celebration 2 hr Tony 11
Any other sex addicts here in the AV?? (Jun '16) Fri Willbilly13 5
Tia Marie Torres Decided Operating A Brothel Wo... (Feb '11) Feb 8 Badlandsbabe 6
My Experience With Villalobos Dog Rescue Center (Feb '11) Feb 7 Rosalola 53
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) Feb 1 Pasquali 221
AV needs to get rid of ghetto "people"! (Oct '11) Jan 31 Now_What- 210
News The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster Jan 27 LongBeachGirl 1
See all Tehachapi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tehachapi Forum Now

Tehachapi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tehachapi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
 

Tehachapi, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,320 • Total comments across all topics: 278,801,016

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC