Contract under consideration by TUSD teachers
Tracey Cunningham, co-president of the Tehachapi Association of Teachers, said her union and the TUAD are currently in mediation over their contract. TUSD Superintendent Susan Andreas-Bervel said the district presented the teachers union its "best and final offer" for a new contract.
