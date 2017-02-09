City Council shoots down Hetge's term limit idea
Saying term limits were a common thread of his recent campaign, new Tehachapi City Councilman Ken Hetge called for them during the Feb. 6 council meeting. "After three terms, I think we need new ideas from council members," he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tehachapi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tia Marie Torres Decided Operating A Brothel Wo... (Feb '11)
|Wed
|Badlandsbabe
|6
|My Experience With Villalobos Dog Rescue Center (Feb '11)
|Feb 7
|Rosalola
|53
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|Feb 1
|Pasquali
|221
|AV needs to get rid of ghetto "people"! (Oct '11)
|Jan 31
|Now_What-
|210
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Jan 27
|LongBeachGirl
|1
|Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13)
|Jan 26
|Pirate
|13
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Jan 21
|Tony
|10
Find what you want!
Search Tehachapi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC