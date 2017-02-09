CERT Basic Training to begin March 11

After a major disaster, do you know how to care for yourself and your family? If you want to help your neighbors and your community, where will you go? Tehachapi CERT has your answer. The next 20-hour Basic CERT class will be at the Tehachapi Senior Manor Community Room, located at 554 W. E St., on the Saturdays of March 11, 18 and 25. All are welcome.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.