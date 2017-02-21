Bear Valley Springs gears up for Spring Art Show
The Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association will present its 33rd annual Spring Art Show during Easter week. The show will begin with the Art Show Gala Opening on April 8, and will close on Easter Sunday, April 16. The public is invited to attend the Gala Opening and enjoy appetizers and beverages, with wine available for purchase.
