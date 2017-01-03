Wood carvers build Noah's Ark
Don Kordes displays the story of Noah's Ark, which has been placed inside the Ark by attaching it underneath the main deck. Pride in the finished product is shown on the bottom of the Ark by builders and club members Don Kordes and Janice Polletta from a design by Betty Patton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tehachapi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stacy Barker and Brendon Borrelli (Jun '11)
|Jan 5
|JailBrendan
|6
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Jan 5
|Tony
|9
|beautiful pit is going to be put down needs hom... (Mar '12)
|Dec 31
|Red Cloud
|8
|Organized Stalking Sponsored by Government (Apr '13)
|Dec 23
|mayhem34245
|39
|Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13)
|Dec '16
|Wanatos
|12
|Infant found not breathing, later dies
|Dec '16
|Steve
|1
|Religion Briefs (Oct '08)
|Dec '16
|Steve
|9
Find what you want!
Search Tehachapi Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC