Woman in alleged love triangle pleads not guilty to murder in husband's 2014 killing in Tehachapi
Sabrina Limon stands next to her attorney, Richard Terry, as she is arraigned on a murder charge in the killing of her husband in 2014. Lydia Marrero, sister of Robert Limon, tears up as she speaks about the arrest of Sabrina Limon, Robert Limon's wife.
