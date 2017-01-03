Wife arrested in alleged love-triangl...

Wife arrested in alleged love-triangle death

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Tehachapi News

A woman authorities believe to be part of a deadly love triangle was arrested Friday and taken into custody on $3 million bail, two and a half years after her husband was killed in a railway building in Tehachapi. Sabrina Limon, 37, was arrested in Camarillo on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, accessory, conspiracy, soliciting a crime and poisoning, according to a media release prepared by the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tehachapi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stacy Barker and Brendon Borrelli (Jun '11) Jan 5 JailBrendan 6
Palmdale Founders Day Celebration Jan 5 Tony 9
beautiful pit is going to be put down needs hom... (Mar '12) Dec 31 Red Cloud 8
Organized Stalking Sponsored by Government (Apr '13) Dec 23 mayhem34245 39
News Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13) Dec '16 Wanatos 12
News Infant found not breathing, later dies Dec '16 Steve 1
News Religion Briefs (Oct '08) Dec '16 Steve 9
See all Tehachapi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tehachapi Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Kern County was issued at January 10 at 12:48PM PST

Tehachapi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tehachapi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Tehachapi, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,957 • Total comments across all topics: 277,784,530

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC