Wife arrested in alleged love-triangle death

A woman authorities believe to be part of a deadly love triangle was arrested Friday and taken into custody on $3 million bail, two and a half years after her husband was killed in a railway building in Tehachapi. Sabrina Limon, 37, was arrested in Camarillo on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, accessory, conspiracy, soliciting a crime and poisoning, according to a media release prepared by the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.