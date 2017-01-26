Volunteers count homeless in Tehachapi, other communities
Heather Kimmel, assistant executive director of the Housing Authority of Kern, provided training to more than 200 volunteers at The Mission at Kern County. The Mission has been the headquarters of the Point in Time Count for the past four years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tehachapi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Fri
|LongBeachGirl
|1
|Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13)
|Thu
|Pirate
|13
|AV needs to get rid of ghetto "people"! (Oct '11)
|Jan 25
|Tconroy
|208
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Jan 21
|Tony
|10
|Lancaster: Brenda Saxton, 55 (Sep '09)
|Jan 20
|Her son
|6
|Woman bites officer (May '11)
|Jan 19
|jugglife17
|4
|Employment Opportunity
|Jan 18
|AVRV
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tehachapi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC