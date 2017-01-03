Tehachapi says goodbye to two iconic restaurants
Don Juan's will close Jan. 31. From left, owners Juan and Yolanda Acevedo say telling their employees, including manager Brandon Myrick and server Bridget Sanchez, was hard to do. The Shed, located at 333 E. Tehachapi Blvd., closed its restaurant doors as of Dec. 24, 2016.
