Tehachapi roads closed because of snow and ice
The Kern County Roads Department website says that Tehachapi Willow Springs Road is closed from Highline Road to Backus Road because of snow and ice. Oak Creek Road is also closed from Koch Street to Tehachapi Willow Springs Road, according to the website.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tehachapi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lancaster: Brenda Saxton, 55 (Sep '09)
|5 hr
|Her son
|6
|Woman bites officer (May '11)
|Thu
|jugglife17
|4
|Employment Opportunity
|Jan 18
|AVRV
|1
|My Experience With Villalobos Dog Rescue Center (Feb '11)
|Jan 12
|Tia Fan
|50
|Stacy Barker and Brendon Borrelli (Jun '11)
|Jan 5
|JailBrendan
|6
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Jan 5
|Tony
|9
|beautiful pit is going to be put down needs hom... (Mar '12)
|Dec 31
|Red Cloud
|8
Find what you want!
Search Tehachapi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC