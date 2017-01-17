Spay-neuter clinic set for Saturday
Residents of Tehachapi, Mojave, Rosamond, North Edwards and Boron are eligible to take advantage of an income-based mobile spay and neuter clinic Saturday, Jan. 21. The fee is $30 per dog, with a limit of two dogs per household. Treatment includes surgery, microchipping, pain medication, cone and rabies vaccine.
