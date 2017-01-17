Spay-neuter clinic set for Saturday

Spay-neuter clinic set for Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Tehachapi News

Residents of Tehachapi, Mojave, Rosamond, North Edwards and Boron are eligible to take advantage of an income-based mobile spay and neuter clinic Saturday, Jan. 21. The fee is $30 per dog, with a limit of two dogs per household. Treatment includes surgery, microchipping, pain medication, cone and rabies vaccine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tehachapi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Employment Opportunity 3 hr AVRV 1
My Experience With Villalobos Dog Rescue Center (Feb '11) Jan 12 Tia Fan 50
Stacy Barker and Brendon Borrelli (Jun '11) Jan 5 JailBrendan 6
Palmdale Founders Day Celebration Jan 5 Tony 9
beautiful pit is going to be put down needs hom... (Mar '12) Dec 31 Red Cloud 8
Organized Stalking Sponsored by Government (Apr '13) Dec 23 mayhem34245 39
News Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13) Dec '16 Wanatos 12
See all Tehachapi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tehachapi Forum Now

Tehachapi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tehachapi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Tehachapi, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,871 • Total comments across all topics: 278,031,247

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC