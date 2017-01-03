Sabrina Limon charged in husband's death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Sabrina Limon has been arrested in connection with the death of her husband, Robert, in Tehachapi two years ago -- just days before her lover, Jonathan Hearn, is set to head to trial in the case.

