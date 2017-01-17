Rotary Club offers special date-night viewing to upcoming play
The Rotary Club is offering discount tickets to Tehachapi Community Theatre's upcoming production of "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike" at the BeeKay Theatre. The Rotary Club has 40 tickets available at the discount price of $10 each.
