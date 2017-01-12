Reports: Man accused of killing Tehachapi baby attempted suicide afterward

Bail was set at $2 million for Tobin Phillips, who was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend's 8-month-old baby in Tehachapi. Bail was set at $2 million for Tobin Phillips, who was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend's 8-month-old baby in Tehachapi.

