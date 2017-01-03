Playwrights' Festival theme announced
It is time once again to accept entries and submissions for Tehachapi Community Theatre's 2017 Playwrights' Festival. The theme for our 10-minute plays this year is, "Soa What's Normal?" Webster defines "normal" as "conforming to a type, a standard, or a regular pattern."
