Photo Gallery: Wine, delicious food p...

Photo Gallery: Wine, delicious food pair up at Rotary fundraiser

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Tehachapi News

Chef Mano Lujan is greeted with a round of applause at the conclusion of the second course, a light Japanese soup with roasted green onions and shrimp. Lujan said the soup was to "cleanse the palate from the beefy bone marrow."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tehachapi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) 7 hr Pasquali 221
AV needs to get rid of ghetto "people"! (Oct '11) Tue Now_What- 210
News The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster Jan 27 LongBeachGirl 1
News Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13) Jan 26 Pirate 13
Palmdale Founders Day Celebration Jan 21 Tony 10
News Lancaster: Brenda Saxton, 55 (Sep '09) Jan 20 Her son 6
Woman bites officer (May '11) Jan 19 jugglife17 4
See all Tehachapi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tehachapi Forum Now

Tehachapi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tehachapi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Tehachapi, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,260 • Total comments across all topics: 278,461,625

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC