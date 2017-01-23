Photo Gallery: Greater Tehachapi's draped in snow
This is the road leading to Kern County's Mountain Park. It was closed to the public Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tehachapi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AV needs to get rid of ghetto "people"! (Oct '11)
|6 hr
|Tconroy
|208
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Jan 21
|Tony
|10
|Lancaster: Brenda Saxton, 55 (Sep '09)
|Jan 20
|Her son
|6
|Woman bites officer (May '11)
|Jan 19
|jugglife17
|4
|Employment Opportunity
|Jan 18
|AVRV
|1
|My Experience With Villalobos Dog Rescue Center (Feb '11)
|Jan 12
|Tia Fan
|50
|Stacy Barker and Brendon Borrelli (Jun '11)
|Jan 5
|JailBrendan
|6
Find what you want!
Search Tehachapi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC