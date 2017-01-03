Pen in Hand:Weeks of rain, snow bring...

Pen in Hand:Weeks of rain, snow bring lots of moisture but thankfully not much flooding

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Tehachapi News

The line from the old pop song above has resonated the past several weeks, and it appears that Southern California has suddenly remembered how to rain. This year it seems like we're experiencing last year's predicted "monster El Nino" that didn't happen for us.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tehachapi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stacy Barker and Brendon Borrelli (Jun '11) Thu JailBrendan 6
Palmdale Founders Day Celebration Thu Tony 9
beautiful pit is going to be put down needs hom... (Mar '12) Dec 31 Red Cloud 8
Organized Stalking Sponsored by Government (Apr '13) Dec 23 mayhem34245 39
News Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13) Dec '16 Wanatos 12
News Infant found not breathing, later dies Dec '16 Steve 1
News Religion Briefs (Oct '08) Dec '16 Steve 9
See all Tehachapi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tehachapi Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Kern County was issued at January 06 at 10:29PM PST

Tehachapi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tehachapi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Tehachapi, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,082 • Total comments across all topics: 277,682,730

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC