Pen in Hand: After dry years, rains result in the sudden appearance Meadow Mushrooms
The gills of a mushroom are an important aid to identification. Meadow Mushrooms have pink gills initially which age to brown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tehachapi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My Experience With Villalobos Dog Rescue Center (Feb '11)
|Jan 12
|Tia Fan
|50
|Stacy Barker and Brendon Borrelli (Jun '11)
|Jan 5
|JailBrendan
|6
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Jan 5
|Tony
|9
|beautiful pit is going to be put down needs hom... (Mar '12)
|Dec 31
|Red Cloud
|8
|Organized Stalking Sponsored by Government (Apr '13)
|Dec 23
|mayhem34245
|39
|Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13)
|Dec '16
|Wanatos
|12
|Infant found not breathing, later dies
|Dec '16
|Steve
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tehachapi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC