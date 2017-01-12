P-Dubs 1

Winner of the Large Business of the Year award for 2017 is P-Dubs Grille & Bar, located at 27725 Stallion Springs Drive in Stallion Springs. Celebrating the win are, from left, baby Deagan Ashmore, owner Kenny Harrison and his two daughters Alicia Harrison-Carvalho and Ashley Harrison-Ashmore, and former owner and executive chef Paul "P-Dub" Wheeler.

