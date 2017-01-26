Orientation set for Miss Tehachapi Pa...

Orientation set for Miss Tehachapi Pageant

Friday Jan 27

An orientation for the Miss Tehachapi Pageant will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at the Stallion Springs Library, 28500 Stallion Springs Drive. All girls ages 4 to 19 are invited, and pageant coordinators say no experience is necessary to compete; girls are trained for the pageant.

