Orientation set for Miss Tehachapi Pageant
An orientation for the Miss Tehachapi Pageant will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at the Stallion Springs Library, 28500 Stallion Springs Drive. All girls ages 4 to 19 are invited, and pageant coordinators say no experience is necessary to compete; girls are trained for the pageant.
