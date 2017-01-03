Man arrested on suspicion of murdering baby in Tehachapi

A man was arrested on suspicion of murder of and willful cruelty to the baby of a woman he was dating during the early morning hours of Tuesday, Jan. 3. The 8-month-old boy had been left in the care of Tobin Phillips, 20, the evening of Monday, Jan. 2, while the mother went to work, according to a news release from the Kern County Sheriff's Office. At about 11:30 p.m., KCSO deputies from the Tehachapi Substation were asked to assist the Tehachapi Police Department in a homicide investigation at an apartment in the 600 block of Cherry Lane, the news release said.

