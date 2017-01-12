Man accused of killing child pleads not guilty to murder charge
Bail was set at $2 million for Tobin Phillips, who was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend's 8-month-old baby in Tehachapi. Bail was set at $2 million for Tobin Phillips, who was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend's 8-month-old baby in Tehachapi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.
Add your comments below
Tehachapi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My Experience With Villalobos Dog Rescue Center (Feb '11)
|18 hr
|Tia Fan
|50
|Stacy Barker and Brendon Borrelli (Jun '11)
|Jan 5
|JailBrendan
|6
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Jan 5
|Tony
|9
|beautiful pit is going to be put down needs hom... (Mar '12)
|Dec 31
|Red Cloud
|8
|Organized Stalking Sponsored by Government (Apr '13)
|Dec 23
|mayhem34245
|39
|Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13)
|Dec '16
|Wanatos
|12
|Infant found not breathing, later dies
|Dec '16
|Steve
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tehachapi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC