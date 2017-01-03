Man accused of killing baby in Tehach...

Man accused of killing baby in Tehachapi previously arrested on...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Tehachapi News

A man was arrested on suspicion of murder and willful cruelty to the baby of a woman he was dating during the early morning hours of Tuesday, Jan. 3. The 8-month-old boy was left in the care of Tobin Phillips, 20, at an apartment complex in the 600 block of Cherry Lane while the baby's mother went to work. A man was arrested on suspicion of murder and willful cruelty to the baby of a woman he was dating during the early morning hours of Tuesday, Jan. 3. The 8-month-old boy was left in the care of Tobin Phillips, 20, at an apartment complex in the 600 block of Cherry Lane while the baby's mother went to work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tehachapi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stacy Barker and Brendon Borrelli (Jun '11) 20 hr JailBrendan 6
Palmdale Founders Day Celebration 22 hr Tony 9
beautiful pit is going to be put down needs hom... (Mar '12) Dec 31 Red Cloud 8
Organized Stalking Sponsored by Government (Apr '13) Dec 23 mayhem34245 39
News Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13) Dec 6 Wanatos 12
News Infant found not breathing, later dies Dec 6 Steve 1
News Religion Briefs (Oct '08) Dec 6 Steve 9
See all Tehachapi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tehachapi Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Kern County was issued at January 06 at 12:36PM PST

Tehachapi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tehachapi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Wikileaks
 

Tehachapi, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,885 • Total comments across all topics: 277,668,019

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC