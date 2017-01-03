Man accused of killing baby in Tehachapi previously arrested on...

A man was arrested on suspicion of murder and willful cruelty to the baby of a woman he was dating during the early morning hours of Tuesday, Jan. 3. The 8-month-old boy was left in the care of Tobin Phillips, 20, at an apartment complex in the 600 block of Cherry Lane while the baby's mother went to work. A man was arrested on suspicion of murder and willful cruelty to the baby of a woman he was dating during the early morning hours of Tuesday, Jan. 3. The 8-month-old boy was left in the care of Tobin Phillips, 20, at an apartment complex in the 600 block of Cherry Lane while the baby's mother went to work.

