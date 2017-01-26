Lots of water should be on tap for Te...

Lots of water should be on tap for Tehachapi area

"Many of the northern reservoirs are almost filled to capacity because of the recent rains, which is good news for us," said Tom Neisler, general manager of the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District. "We probably will get a water allotment of 55 or 60 percent, which is about all we can handle."

