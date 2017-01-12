Learn the benefits of essential oils in free class
Tehachapi Senior Center will offer a class on the benefits of essential oils each week beginning Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 1:30 p.m., at 500 E. F St. The class is free and open to adults of all ages. "Unlock the Mysteries of Herbs and Essential Oils" will be held each Wednesday.
