Learn how to spot human trafficking a...

Learn how to spot human trafficking at free presentation

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Tehachapi News

The public can learn how to look out for human trafficking during a presentation by the Kern County Sheriff's Office crime prevention unit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tehachapi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13) 19 hr Pirate 13
AV needs to get rid of ghetto "people"! (Oct '11) Jan 25 Tconroy 208
Palmdale Founders Day Celebration Jan 21 Tony 10
News Lancaster: Brenda Saxton, 55 (Sep '09) Jan 20 Her son 6
Woman bites officer (May '11) Jan 19 jugglife17 4
Employment Opportunity Jan 18 AVRV 1
My Experience With Villalobos Dog Rescue Center (Feb '11) Jan 12 Tia Fan 50
See all Tehachapi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tehachapi Forum Now

Tehachapi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tehachapi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Tehachapi, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,948 • Total comments across all topics: 278,310,640

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC