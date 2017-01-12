KCSO, TPD report 16 arrests during week of Jan. 2 to 8
Law enforcement agencies made a total of 16 arrests in greater Tehachapi during the week of Jan. 2 to 8. The Kern County Sheriff's Office made a total of six arrests in the Tehachapi area. Five arrests were for suspected misdemeanors, with the remaining arrest for a suspected felony.
