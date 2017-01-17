High-speed rail open house meeting to...

High-speed rail open house meeting to be held Feb. 1

11 hrs ago

The California High-Speed Rail Authority will hold an open house meeting in Tehachapi to discuss and gain feedback regarding the high-speed rail route from Bakersfield to Palmdale. A total of four alternative routes have been proposed, one of which was requested by the city in order to allow for the possible construction of a Tehachapi station in the future, according to a HSRA news release.

