Grand jury recommends cameras, pothol...

Grand jury recommends cameras, potholes, fire suppression improvements at CCI

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Tehachapi News

"The ride into the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi was like getting onto Mr. Toad's Wild Ride at Disneyland, Anaheim," declares a news release issued Thursday, Jan. 12, by the Kern County grand jury along with its findings following a September inspection. All joking aside, the Law and Justice Committee took seriously the potholes it encountered during an "extremely bumpy ride," along with two other main issues - fire suppression and security cameras.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tehachapi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
My Experience With Villalobos Dog Rescue Center (Feb '11) 23 hr Tia Fan 50
Stacy Barker and Brendon Borrelli (Jun '11) Jan 5 JailBrendan 6
Palmdale Founders Day Celebration Jan 5 Tony 9
beautiful pit is going to be put down needs hom... (Mar '12) Dec 31 Red Cloud 8
Organized Stalking Sponsored by Government (Apr '13) Dec 23 mayhem34245 39
News Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13) Dec '16 Wanatos 12
News Infant found not breathing, later dies Dec '16 Steve 1
See all Tehachapi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tehachapi Forum Now

Tehachapi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tehachapi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Sudan
 

Tehachapi, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,311 • Total comments across all topics: 277,876,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC