Get good grades, get a free emoji backpack clip
Kmart is hosting a Star Student Report Card Program to celebrate the ridiculously awesome achievement of getting good grades. Now through Jan. 31, elementary and middle school students are encouraged to visit Tehachapi's Kmart with their report card in hand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tehachapi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lancaster: Brenda Saxton, 55 (Sep '09)
|14 hr
|Her son
|6
|Woman bites officer (May '11)
|Thu
|jugglife17
|4
|Employment Opportunity
|Jan 18
|AVRV
|1
|My Experience With Villalobos Dog Rescue Center (Feb '11)
|Jan 12
|Tia Fan
|50
|Stacy Barker and Brendon Borrelli (Jun '11)
|Jan 5
|JailBrendan
|6
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Jan 5
|Tony
|9
|beautiful pit is going to be put down needs hom... (Mar '12)
|Dec 31
|Red Cloud
|8
Find what you want!
Search Tehachapi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC