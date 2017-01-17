Get good grades, get a free emoji bac...

Get good grades, get a free emoji backpack clip

Read more: Tehachapi News

Kmart is hosting a Star Student Report Card Program to celebrate the ridiculously awesome achievement of getting good grades. Now through Jan. 31, elementary and middle school students are encouraged to visit Tehachapi's Kmart with their report card in hand.

