Funeral fund set up for Baby Baron Smith

Funeral fund set up for Baby Baron Smith

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Tehachapi News

A funeral fund has been set up at Bank of the Sierra for Baron Brian Smith, the 8-month-old baby who sheriff's officials say died Jan. 2 in Tehachapi while in the care of a Washington man, Tobin Phillips, 20, who was dating his mother. Phillips was charged with murder in the death of his girlfriend's baby, and is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 12. Individuals interested in contributing to the funeral fund can mail a check to Bank of the Sierra, payable to: For Deposit Benedict-Smith Funeral Fund, or deliver it in person during business hours at 224 W. F St., in Tehachapi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tehachapi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stacy Barker and Brendon Borrelli (Jun '11) Jan 5 JailBrendan 6
Palmdale Founders Day Celebration Jan 5 Tony 9
beautiful pit is going to be put down needs hom... (Mar '12) Dec 31 Red Cloud 8
Organized Stalking Sponsored by Government (Apr '13) Dec 23 mayhem34245 39
News Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13) Dec '16 Wanatos 12
News Infant found not breathing, later dies Dec '16 Steve 1
News Religion Briefs (Oct '08) Dec '16 Steve 9
See all Tehachapi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tehachapi Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Kern County was issued at January 10 at 12:48PM PST

Tehachapi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tehachapi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Tehachapi, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,318 • Total comments across all topics: 277,792,011

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC