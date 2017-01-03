Funeral fund set up for Baby Baron Smith

A funeral fund has been set up at Bank of the Sierra for Baron Brian Smith, the 8-month-old baby who sheriff's officials say died Jan. 2 in Tehachapi while in the care of a Washington man, Tobin Phillips, 20, who was dating his mother. Phillips was charged with murder in the death of his girlfriend's baby, and is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 12. Individuals interested in contributing to the funeral fund can mail a check to Bank of the Sierra, payable to: For Deposit Benedict-Smith Funeral Fund, or deliver it in person during business hours at 224 W. F St., in Tehachapi.

