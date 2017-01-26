First Friday: Whimsy and history at Tehachapi Museum
For First Friday the Tehachapi Museum will feature the Cuddeback Family, early Tehachapi pioneers, in the Family Case. Laura Weltin has collected pictures, research, and other items about her branch of the Cuddebacks.
