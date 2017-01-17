Dunkin' Donuts thanked for 'investing in our hometown'
Local dignitaries joined the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce and members of Dunkin' Donuts' franchise for a ribbon-cutting ceremony held Wednesday at the Tehachapi location. Michelle Vance, economic development coordinator for the City of Tehachapi, accepted a $1,000 donation on behalf of the Veterans' Collaborative Services from Matt Higgins of Frontier Restaurant Group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.
Add your comments below
Tehachapi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman bites officer (May '11)
|18 hr
|jugglife17
|4
|Employment Opportunity
|Wed
|AVRV
|1
|My Experience With Villalobos Dog Rescue Center (Feb '11)
|Jan 12
|Tia Fan
|50
|Stacy Barker and Brendon Borrelli (Jun '11)
|Jan 5
|JailBrendan
|6
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Jan 5
|Tony
|9
|beautiful pit is going to be put down needs hom... (Mar '12)
|Dec 31
|Red Cloud
|8
|Organized Stalking Sponsored by Government (Apr '13)
|Dec 23
|mayhem34245
|39
Find what you want!
Search Tehachapi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC