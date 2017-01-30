Crime stats show improvement in city
Tehachapi Police Chief Kent Kroeger says there has been an overall 16 percent reduction in Part 1 crimes from 2015 to 2016. Tehachapi Police Chief Kent Kroeger says there has been an overall 16 percent reduction in Part 1 crimes from 2015 to 2016.
