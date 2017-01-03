City presents flowers to Citizens of ...

City presents flowers to Citizens of the Year

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Tehachapi News

Tehachapi City Manager Greg Garrett presented flowers to Cheryl and Jim Wilson, who were named Citizens of the Year by the Tehachapi News and Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce. He did so at a recent meeting of the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tehachapi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stacy Barker and Brendon Borrelli (Jun '11) Jan 5 JailBrendan 6
Palmdale Founders Day Celebration Jan 5 Tony 9
beautiful pit is going to be put down needs hom... (Mar '12) Dec 31 Red Cloud 8
Organized Stalking Sponsored by Government (Apr '13) Dec 23 mayhem34245 39
News Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13) Dec '16 Wanatos 12
News Infant found not breathing, later dies Dec '16 Steve 1
News Religion Briefs (Oct '08) Dec '16 Steve 9
See all Tehachapi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tehachapi Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Kern County was issued at January 09 at 11:50AM PST

Tehachapi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tehachapi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
 

Tehachapi, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,545 • Total comments across all topics: 277,750,466

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC