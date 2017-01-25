Chavez: A plea to protect the Antiquities Act and national monuments
America's greatest land conservation tool is arguably the Antiquities Act, created in 1906 to combat the heavy looting of artifacts and antiquities in the Western U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt realized if he waited for Congress to act, it would be too late to prevent desecration of many prized lands. The Antiquities Act gave the President authority to create national monuments from federal property to protect significant natural, cultural or scientific treasurers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Tehachapi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AV needs to get rid of ghetto "people"! (Oct '11)
|15 hr
|Tconroy
|208
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Jan 21
|Tony
|10
|Lancaster: Brenda Saxton, 55 (Sep '09)
|Jan 20
|Her son
|6
|Woman bites officer (May '11)
|Jan 19
|jugglife17
|4
|Employment Opportunity
|Jan 18
|AVRV
|1
|My Experience With Villalobos Dog Rescue Center (Feb '11)
|Jan 12
|Tia Fan
|50
|Stacy Barker and Brendon Borrelli (Jun '11)
|Jan 5
|JailBrendan
|6
Find what you want!
Search Tehachapi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC