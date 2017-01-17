Chamber gala postponed until Feb. 4
In anticipation of snow this weekend, the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce has postponed its Installation and Recognition Gala until Feb. 4. "We can't take the risk of people not being able to get there," Chamber President Ida Perkins said Tuesday. "It's a celebration and it wouldn't be fair to those we will be recognizing if no one could make it to the event."
