Boyfriend arrested in 8-month-old's death
On January 2, 2017 at about 11:30 p.m., Kern County sheriff's deputies from the Tehachapi Substation were sent to assist the Tehachapi Police Department at an apartment in the 600 block of Cherry Lane for a homicide investigation. Deputies said they found an 8-month-old baby boy dead at the home.
