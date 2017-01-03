Boyfriend arrested in 8-month-old's d...

Boyfriend arrested in 8-month-old's death

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: TurnTo23.com

On January 2, 2017 at about 11:30 p.m., Kern County sheriff's deputies from the Tehachapi Substation were sent to assist the Tehachapi Police Department at an apartment in the 600 block of Cherry Lane for a homicide investigation. Deputies said they found an 8-month-old baby boy dead at the home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TurnTo23.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tehachapi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Palmdale Founders Day Celebration 2 hr Tony 5
beautiful pit is going to be put down needs hom... (Mar '12) Dec 31 Red Cloud 8
Organized Stalking Sponsored by Government (Apr '13) Dec 23 mayhem34245 39
News Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13) Dec 6 Wanatos 12
News Infant found not breathing, later dies Dec 6 Steve 1
News Religion Briefs (Oct '08) Dec 6 Steve 9
AVC training people to work at Northrop... Dec '16 Tony 1
See all Tehachapi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tehachapi Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Kern County was issued at January 05 at 8:50AM PST

Tehachapi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tehachapi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Health Care
 

Tehachapi, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,623 • Total comments across all topics: 277,634,054

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC