Body found in wreckage of airplane near Lake Hughes
A body was found in the wreckage of a plane located near in the Angeles National Forest on Wednesday, six days after it went missing, authorities said. A body was found in the wreckage of a plane located near in the Angeles National Forest on Wednesday, six days after it went missing, authorities said.
