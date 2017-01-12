AT&T customers experience service trouble
Many residents have been complaining about having little to no service from AT&T in downtown Tehachapi and surrounding areas for the past week. "I have no service, none whatsoever," Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce President Ida Perkins said.
