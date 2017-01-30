AAUW announces scholarship for re-ent...

AAUW announces scholarship for re-entry students

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: Tehachapi News

American Association of University Women offers this re-entry scholarship to one or more female Tehachapi area residents who are pursuing a bachelor's degree or credential. An application is made by sending a letter of interest detailing the applicant's educational plans and financial need.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tehachapi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AV needs to get rid of ghetto "people"! (Oct '11) 1 hr Iknowwhatiknow 209
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) 19 hr Pennie Lane 219
News The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster Jan 27 LongBeachGirl 1
News Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13) Jan 26 Pirate 13
Palmdale Founders Day Celebration Jan 21 Tony 10
News Lancaster: Brenda Saxton, 55 (Sep '09) Jan 20 Her son 6
Woman bites officer (May '11) Jan 19 jugglife17 4
See all Tehachapi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tehachapi Forum Now

Tehachapi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tehachapi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Tehachapi, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,280 • Total comments across all topics: 278,401,462

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC