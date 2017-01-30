AAUW announces scholarship for re-entry students
American Association of University Women offers this re-entry scholarship to one or more female Tehachapi area residents who are pursuing a bachelor's degree or credential. An application is made by sending a letter of interest detailing the applicant's educational plans and financial need.
Read more at Tehachapi News.
