20170111_131301.jpg

From left, President Ida Perkins and Chair Stephanie Ursua of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce, congratulate Sarah and John Nelson of John the Plumber for being named Small Business of the Year for 2017. Sam Hanley, left, assists John Nelson, of John the Plumber, by feeding Pex piping through the wall during a recent service job.

