Wining, dining and good timing

The Rotary Club will feature Burbank Ranch Vineyard and Winery at its annual Wine Pairing Dinner to be held Jan. 28. The Rotary Club will feature Burbank Ranch Vineyard and Winery at its annual Wine Pairing Dinner to be held Jan. 28. Although The Shed officially closed on a snowy day, Dec. 24, our most loved and honorable chef, Mano Lujan, will still be preparing a specially designed gourmet dinner at The Shed to go with the delicious wines from Burbank Vineyard and Winery at the scheduled Rotary Wine Pairing Dinner Saturday, Jan. 28, at 6 p.m. This is the fourth annual Wine Pairing Dinner to be hosted by The Rotary Club of Tehachapi, and, as is expected, both the wines and the food are of the highest caliber as each course and wine are specifically designed to enhance the taste sensation of the other.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.