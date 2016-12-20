Veterans Collaborative, Airstreams make Christmas together possible for family

Marcus Canty works as an instructor for Airstreams Renewables Inc. Veterans Collaborative Services helped Canty's family move from Georgia to Tehachapi after he began training with the company. Marcus Canty works as an instructor for Airstreams Renewables Inc. Veterans Collaborative Services helped Canty's family move from Georgia to Tehachapi after he began training with the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.