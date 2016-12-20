Veterans Collaborative, Airstreams make Christmas together possible for family
Marcus Canty works as an instructor for Airstreams Renewables Inc. Veterans Collaborative Services helped Canty's family move from Georgia to Tehachapi after he began training with the company. Marcus Canty works as an instructor for Airstreams Renewables Inc. Veterans Collaborative Services helped Canty's family move from Georgia to Tehachapi after he began training with the company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.
Add your comments below
Tehachapi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Organized Stalking Sponsored by Government (Apr '13)
|Fri
|mayhem34245
|39
|Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13)
|Dec 6
|Wanatos
|12
|Infant found not breathing, later dies
|Dec 6
|Steve
|1
|Religion Briefs (Oct '08)
|Dec 6
|Steve
|9
|beautiful pit is going to be put down needs hom... (Mar '12)
|Dec 6
|Steve
|5
|AVC training people to work at Northrop...
|Dec 1
|Tony
|1
|Stacy Barker and Brendon Borrelli (Jun '11)
|Dec 1
|BidgeBrendanB
|5
Find what you want!
Search Tehachapi Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC